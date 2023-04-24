INDUSTRIALS

Our technology and infrastructure investments were the best performing sectors so far in 2023, and I expect this trend to continue. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) is a name I’m particularly impressed with, notes Mark Skousen, editor of Forecasts & Strategies.

According to Jeff Hirsch’s Stock Trader’s Almanac, April is the number-one performing Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) month of the year since 1950, the number-two month for S&P 500, and the number-four month for the Nasdaq.

We’re happy that our “Flying Five” stocks are all part of the Dow and have been moving higher recently. Three are profitable for the year, led by Intel (INTC), which is up 26% year to date.

Meanwhile, technology is the future and is living up to its reputation as the “Roaring Twenties” place to be. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 20% in the first quarter, including a 32-cent per share dividend. Its biggest positions are in Apple (AAPL), up 32%, Microsoft (MSFT), up 20%, and Nvidia (NVDA), up 95%. We are taking full advantage.

As for BIPC, it is ahead 18%, including a 38-cent per share dividend. It is still moving up after posting better-than-expected FFO (funds from operations), which were up 24% from the previous quarter. It reports earnings in early May.

BIPC Operations



If the world needs anything these days, it’s upgrading its public infrastructure — roads, highways, bridges, data centers and ports. Brookfield, based in New York and Toronto, is the premier financier of global infrastructure.

Recommended Action: Buy BIPC.

Subscribe to Forecasts & Strategies here...