In India, and many parts of the world, access to basic health care is a privilege. The need is further magnified when looking at access to next-level healthcare that is denied to the vast majority of the world’s population. Simple surgical procedures that you and I in the developed world almost completely take for granted are not available, writes John McCamant, special to MoneyShow.

Robotic surgery systems have significant potential to bring low-cost, quality surgical procedures to countries like India that have large populations and challenges delivering health care. However, robotic surgery systems are only available currently in 140 Indian hospitals – leaving almost all of the country’s 70,000 without the ability to deliver low-cost quality surgical procedures.

This begs the question, “How does one bridge the technology of robotic surgery available in the wealthy countries with the tremendous need for next level healthcare in India and most of the developing world?”

The answer may be SS Innovations International (OTC: SSII), a leading medical robotics company using advanced technology, leading surgeons, cutting-edge education, and training to manufacture and commercialize the world’s only surgical robotic system that is cost-effective while simultaneously expanding the worldwide surgical applications such as CABG.

SSII’s Mantra Surgical Robotic System is an ergonomically designed, open-faced console which features an extensive array of instruments that cater to multiple specialties. Surgeons also have the freedom to choose from three to five arms to maximize the benefits of robotic surgery.

SSII’s Mantra has the potential to be not just the most affordable offering, at up to 70% less than current systems, but it could also very well be the best when compared to current technology. SSII’s goal is quite simply to make gold-standard healthcare affordable and accessible to every patient throughout the world by providing affordable robotic surgical systems.

Dr. Frederic Moll, the inventor and “Godfather” of robotic surgery, and the brain behind the Da Vinci surgical system stated, “This system will provide the most advanced technology to patients around the globe, East and West alike. This technology is an opportunity to bring a major impact on contributing towards better healthcare and well-being in Asia and across her borders.”

SSII is based in India and has taken advantage of some of India’s unique characteristics that allow for the creation and development of the first new robotic surgery system in 20 years. India possesses an extremely large population of some of the world’s best doctors and engineers who have been cherry-picked by SSII to create a world-class team at a fraction of the cost in the US or Europe. The lower cost, combined with a core mission bordering on obsession to bring first-class medical technology to India, has SSII on the doorstep of selling the first new robotic surgery system in two decades.

SSII was founded by Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, one of the foremost global experts in the cutting-edge field of robotic cardiac surgery. The doctor has performed over 1,400 robotic cardiothoracic procedures, including 750 beating heart TECAB cases – and according to anybody in the field, is far and away the most experienced robotic cardiothoracic surgeon in the world.

Born and educated in India, Dr. Srivastava ventured to the US in 1972 and became a world-leading cardiac surgeon practicing here. In 2001, Dr. Srivastava pivoted and quickly became practiced in the emerging field of robotic surgery – a field made possible after the Da Vinci robotic surgery system was approved by the FDA in 2001 for prostate surgery.

After accruing endless accolades in the US, Dr. Srivastava chose to move back to India and pursue his dream: A cost-effective, superior, surgical robotic system that heath care providers worldwide can afford and most importantly, widely adopt.

Education is key to enabling broad adoption of robotic systems and SSII is a leader in providing robotic surgery training. In fact, Dr, Srivastava has trained over 350 cardiac surgical teams from around the world in robotic cardiac surgery.

What Sets SSi Mantra Apart from Other Robotic Surgery Systems

SSII’s Mantra features modular, open-console design and superior ergonomics. This also includes an ergonomic hand-control device with multiple degrees of freedom. 3D HD vision provides the surgeon with a precise depth of view of the surgical field and a 2D touch monitor with system controls, DICOM view, and a real-time patient cart simulator.

The Mantra provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage, including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery, and more. The system also engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures.

Mudra is SSII’s instrument offering which includes over 30 different types of tools for a variety of surgical applications. Importantly, the instruments have a 10-use life cycle per instrument, meaning they have to be repurchased regularly, creating a large revenue stream from disposables. The razor/razor blade component of robotic surgical systems is why industry leader Intuitive generates over 70% of revenue from instruments and other tools.

The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 35 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2023 and 2024.

The last tool to complete the SSII robotic surgical system is the OMNI 3D HD, which is designed to provide a live 3D HD view of the surgical field to the entire SSII-trained surgical team in any Robotic Surgery Operating Room. OMNI is a comprehensive, high-definition, 3D video visual system that seamlessly pairs with the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system to aid the onsite tableside surgeon and the surgical teams assisting.

Having an identical 3D HD view enables the surgical team and the tableside surgeon to both see and coordinate better. This can be particularly important during more complicated robotic surgeries. One attractive and innovative feature of OMNI is the improved depth perception, which provides both better coordination and control of the tableside/robotic surgeon.

OMNI also incorporates an HDVR which records in HD (1920 x 1080) video using proprietary OMNI 3D capture software. Combined, the two features provide a live 3D display of the surgical field with both enhanced depth perception and a crystal-clear view. A touch screen technology, secondary display provides a graphic user interface to operate the system – and the main 32-inch, 3D display provides a full view simultaneously.

One of the most important aspects of the SSi Mantra robotic system is the focus on actual adoption and real world usability. This entails using the SSi Mantra for more routine surgical procedures such as Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery, better known as CABG, at approximately 30% of the cost for current market leaders.

Why Robotic Surgery Can be Better for both Patients & Surgeons

Robotic-assisted surgery quite simply allows properly trained doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than could ever be possible with just human hands. Robotic surgery has many advantages over conventional open and laparoscopic surgeries because it is minimally invasive. That is a significant advantage for the patient, who experiences less pain and recovers quicker as a result. In addition, the chances of infection and excessive bleeding are greatly reduced.

The current market for robotic surgery is primarily a specialty mix of Urology and Gynecology procedures, with prostate the largest. Recently, robotic surgery has been increasingly used in areas such as oncology, neurology, ENT (ear, nose & throat) and cardiothoracic surgery.

A great example of the benefits of robotic surgery is for a prostate operation, a very invasive open procedure that can be a challenge because the prostate gland is surrounded by sensitive parts of the body that need to be delicately dissected. The result could be lots of blood loss.

However, with robotics the doctor is able to operate the precise controls while watching a feed from a camera set inside the patient. Blood loss is significantly reduced and prostate has become the leading indication for robotic surgery.

Dr. Frederic Moll, the inventor and “Godfather” of robotic surgery has said the future of robotics will enable us to biopsy and diagnose a cancerous lung tumor in a patient and “in the same day” move forward with treatment, either performing a procedure using an energy-based ablation tool or localized/targeted drug delivery with just about any cancer drug.

In short, it is a rare occurrence when a compelling human-interest story dovetails with an outstanding investment opportunity. The SSII story appears to have this potential as Dr. Srivastava’s vision has created the first new robotic surgical system in decades.

The introduction of SSi Mantra in India is poised to be a game changer as the lower price and superior robotic surgery system will deliver first-class care to patients from across the entire spectrum of healthcare in India. The company is dedicated to making gold standard robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population.

Robotic surgery, with its reduced risk of pain and infection and shorter recovery times, should be available to the majority of populations around the globe who currently lack access to this type of safe and precise surgery. SSII is uniquely positioned to initially penetrate the substantial market opportunity in India and will follow up shortly with FDA and EU approvals by 2024, which will enable a worldwide roll out the SSi Mantra robotic surgical system.

