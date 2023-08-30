Earnings season is now largely completed, and, as usual, it turned out much better than Wall Street expected. S&P 500 earnings from continuing operations fell 3.4% year-over-year from 2Q22 -- much better than the preliminary forecast for a 6%-7% decline. Excluding the Energy sector, earnings actually rose 3% YOY, explains John Eade, president of Argus Research.

Earnings exceeded expectations as they usually do: Almost four-fifths of S&P 500 companies reported earnings above expectations, compared to the long-term average of 66%. And the “beat” was above normal. Companies tended to exceed pre-reporting estimates in 2Q by about 8%, compared to the average surprise factor of 4.1%.

A graph of different colored bars Description automatically generated

By sector, the strongest earnings growth came from Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Industrials. Lagging sectors were Energy, Materials, and Healthcare. The all-important Technology sector reported a 3% increase in EPS.

Some sector trends are starting to emerge. Energy, which was the strongest EPS contributor in 2022, is facing difficult comparisons as oil prices have slumped; sector earnings are expected to decline 40% in 3Q. Materials are no longer benefiting from peak commodity prices and EPS for the group are expected to decline 20% next quarter.

On the brighter side, Communication Services earnings are expected to ramp higher, generating a 35% gain in 3Q compared to the 16% advance in the recently completed 2Q. Overall, the 2Q EPS decline followed EPS declines in 4Q22 and 1Q23 and thus constituted an “earnings recession.” At this point, 3Q S&P 500 EPS are expected to rise 1% and then continue to grow into 2024.

Subscribe to Argus Research here...