ETFs

I recently introduced the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV), a multi-factor smart beta fund that focused largely on low volatility stocks. Today, I want to introduce you to one of its cousins, another multi-factor smart beta fund with a different core value set: one focused on momentum, the SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO), notes Jim Woods, editor of The Deep Woods.

Founded in 2015 by State Street Global Advisors, ONEO tracks the Russell 1000 Momentum Focused Factor Index, whose stocks are selected and weighted by four factors, and are then scaled by market cap.

Despite its name, ONEO doesn’t focus solely on high-momentum stocks. Instead, the fund stands alongside ONEV and ONEY as part of a suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that score the members of the Russell 1000 index on three “core” factors — value, quality and small size — and one “focus” factor, which in ONEO’s case, is momentum.

These factor scores are then scaled by market cap to determine their weighting and holdings. Russell 1000 equities with weights below a certain threshold get dropped from the index.

The result is a portfolio that loosely resembles the broad market, but with emphasis on the four factors, including momentum. ONEO’s focus on the Russell 1000 means it holds a significant amount of mid-cap investments. That focus is amplified by the fund’s small size factor tilt.

At present, ONEO has $152.34 million assets under management, and has an expense ratio of 0.20%. Its recent top holdings include Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), Cardinal Health (CAH), ON Semiconductor (ON), McKesson (MCK) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS). The fund was recently up 0.02% in a month, 0.27% in three months, and 5.91% year to date.

While this fund may be focused on high momentum, it is better for investors to slow down and take their time. Remember to always consider your personal financial situation and goals before making any investment. Investors are always encouraged to do their due diligence before adding any stock or exchange-traded fund to their portfolios.

Recommended Action: Buy ONEO

Subscribe to The Deep Woods here...