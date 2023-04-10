STRATEGIES

10/04/2023 5:01 am EST • 2 min read

As an investor you should always keep improving. Here are my 50 laws to become a better investor, writes CQ, editor of Compounding Quality.

Common sense is not so common Greed often overcomes common sense Greed kills Fear and greed are stronger than long-term resolve There is no vaccine for being overleveraged When you combine ignorance and leverage, you usually get some pretty scary results Operate only in your area of competence There is always more than one cockroach in the kitchen Over long periods of time, equities will rise in value Long investing generates wealth Short selling can protect wealth Be patient and learn how to sit on your hands Try to get a little smarter every day and read as much as possible Investors often think too little and calculate too much Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham is the most important book ever. Read and reread it History is a great teacher History rhymes What we have learned from history is that we haven't learned from history Investment wisdom is always 20/20 when seen in the rear-view mirror Avoid first-level thinking. Embrace second-level thinking Think for yourself In investing, that which is profitable is most often not exceedingly profitable at the end Avoid herd behavior The more often stupidity is repeated, the more it gets the appearance of wisdom Always have more questions than answers You must have accounting and finance knowledge, work hard, and be very competitive to be a successful investor The stock market is full of individuals who know the price of everything and the value of nothing Directional call buying, when consumed as a steady appetite, is a mug's game and often a path to the poorhouse Never buy the stock of a company whose CEO loves expensive toys Avoid "The Noise" Reversion to the mean is a strong market influence On markets and individual equities: "When you reach success station, get off! Try to buy stocks at cheap valuation levels Being right or wrong is less important than how much you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong Too much of a good thing can be wonderful New paradigms are a rare occurrence Price goes before the fall Consider opposing investment views and cultivate curiosity Maintain a healthy level of skepticism In investing, nothing is certain Always control your emotions "Rate of change"' is the most important statistic in investing In evaluating the attractiveness of a stock, always consider upside reward versus downside risk Always stick to your investing strategy Know what you own Immediately sell a stock on the announcement of an accounting irregularity Always follow the cash(flow) Replace the word EBITDA with BS earnings Favor doing stock research over spending time on sites like r/wallstreetbets Find a good mentor and pay attention to what they're doing

A few final words? Investing is simple, but not easy.

The beautiful thing about the world we live in today? You can learn from the best investors in the world and copy their investment philosophy/ideas.

Subscribe to Compounding Quality here...