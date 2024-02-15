MUTUAL FUNDS

Nik Torkelson works for a group called Matisse Capital, a company that mainly focuses on profiting from disconnects in closed-end funds. Matisse’s flagship offering is a mutual fund called the Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy (MDCEX) that’s worth targeting, advises Nilus Mattive, editor of Safe Money Report.

As the name suggests, it “seeks to capitalize on structural inefficiencies in the CEF market by making opportunistic investments in both equity and fixed-income CEFs.” Our Weiss Ratings system recently upgraded the fund to a “C+,” too.

What’s more, a quick look into the fund’s current portfolio shows that it owns many of the highly rated CEFs that appeared in an initial screen I ran. So, it can give you a high-quality mix of stocks, bonds, international investments, and other unique assets, all at bargain prices.

But there’s another interesting kicker: The fund’s biggest position (9.4% at last check) is in yet another unique CEF — Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings. In case you don’t know, Ackman is a legendary investor with global influence. And normally, you’d have to be a high-net-worth individual just to get access to someone like him.

However, Ackman’s fund trades on European exchanges and also has an OTC listing here in the United States. The problem is that many brokerages won’t even let investors buy it. That’s a shame because the fund was recently changing hands at a staggering 31% discount to the value of its assets!

So, with MDCEX, you get a one-shot portfolio of many different highly rated CEFs…plus a big allocation to a massively discounted Pershing Square. Better yet, because MDCEX is a mutual fund, you don’t have to worry about liquidity issues or other hassles. You can buy as much or as little as you like…and get in and out any day you like.

And as I noted, our Weiss Ratings system has been turning more bullish on the fund itself. It pays solid income, too. Based on the distributions it made during the fourth quarter of 2023, its indicated yield is roughly 8% per year.

Even better, Matisse recently decided to switch from quarterly income distributions to monthly distributions — a change that took effect in January. Capital gains distributions still happen annually.

The only real downside? The fund has a relatively high annual expense ratio. However, given MDCEX’s specialized nature and active approach, that fee structure is warranted and not that much higher than the expense ratio of a similar fund like the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS).

Recommended Action: Buy MDCEX.

