FINANCIALS

I just want to give Warren Buffett a huge shoutout. Officially, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) is now worth over $1 trillion. You can see the 10X return over the past 15 years or so since the Great Financial Crisis below. But why is this? What's in Berkshire that's so special? It's a ton of financials and industrials, highlights JC Parets, founder of AllStarCharts.

The only companies that are still worth more than Berkshire right now are Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). But that's it. Berkshire is officially the seventh largest company at over $1 trillion in valuation.

Here's how the market-cap of Berkshire has grown over the years...

Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway is the largest component of the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF), representing a higher weighting than JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) COMBINED!

Here's what financials and industrials have been doing (hitting new all-time highs), so it's no wonder that Berkshire is doing the exact same thing...

It's a bull market. Stocks go up quite often during bull markets. But Berkshire is now $1 trillion and the seventh largest company in America. Is NOW the time to get involved?

You could...Or you can join us in looking for the next big one.

Subscribe to JC Parets’ Research here...