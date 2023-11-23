MARKETS

11/23/2023 5:00 am EST • 1 min read

The US markets are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday. And like many of you, my newsletter team members and I are enjoying the day with our families, friends, and loved ones.

But I did want to take a brief moment to say...“Thank YOU!”

Thank you for your readership. Thank you for all your thoughtful comments and questions. And thank you for being a part of the MoneyShow family.

We hope you enjoy the holiday – and we look forward to continuing to provide you with educational, actionable investing and trading guidance in the rest of 2023 and beyond.

To your financial success,

Mike Larson

Marie Mowbray

Marc Sproul

Emily Molli

Charlotte Pessall