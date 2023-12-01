MARKETS

Stocks finished off their “November to Remember” with a big gain, at least for the Dow. The S&P was more muted, while the Nasdaq slipped a bit. The averages are mostly flat here to start the final month of the year. The same is true for pretty much everything else, from Treasuries to the dollar to gold, silver, and crude oil.

Remember all that doom-and-gloom back in September and October? The “Black Monday” malarkey floating around on social media platforms like Twitter/X? Yeah, me neither! That’s because the S&P 500 just surged $3 trillion in value in November. The gain of almost 9% made this the second-best November since 1980.

The Dow Industrials jumped more than 520 points, putting it at the highest level since January 2022. Even beaten-down bonds joined in the fun, notching their best month since the 1980s. The catalysts include fading inflation fears, data showing a “soft landing” for the economy is underway, and increased expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts – yes, CUTS – in 2024.

The good news is, you no longer have to wonder how much a Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck will set you back. The bad news? The vehicle starts at just under $61,000 – about 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk claimed it would cost back in 2019. And that’s just for the base version that won’t be available until 2025. If you want one sooner, you’ll have to shell out almost $100K for the “Cyberbeast” model.

