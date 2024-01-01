MARKETS

01/01/2024 5:01 am EST • 1 min read

Happy New Year from the MoneyShow Newsletter Team! It’s hard to believe we’ve closed the books on 2023. But we’re excited to find out what 2024 has in store for us all.

The US markets are closed for the holiday. So, my MoneyShow Market Minute column won’t resume until tomorrow, Jan. 2.

In the meantime, my team and I hope you’ve been enjoying the “sneak peek” write ups from our gala MoneyShow Top Picks 2024 report. Look for more this week in the run up to Monday, Jan. 8, when we’ll release the complete report for downloading.

Finally, I sincerely thank you for your readership, your valuable feedback, and the trust you’ve shown in the content and recommendations our MoneyShow expert contributors provide.

To your financial success,

Mike Larson

Marc Sproul

Emily Molli

Charlotte Pessall