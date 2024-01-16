Both stocks and Treasuries are giving up some ground following the three-day weekend. The dollar is higher, gold and silver are mixed, and crude oil is flattish.

It’s a heavy week for corporate earnings, with Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) sharing their latest results this morning. Goldman trounced estimates, reporting a 51% rise in quarterly profit, while Morgan said profit fell due to one-time charges. As the week goes on, we’ll hear from other key names in the financial, real estate, industrial, and materials sectors.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
chart

But here’s the “big-picture” thing for investors to keep in mind: The so-called “earnings recession” is over. S&P 500 firms reported a 7.5% year-over-year rise in profits in Q3 2023 and they’re expected to show another increase of around 4.4% when the Q4 2023 season is over. That’s similar to what happened in 1995, when the Federal Reserve finished a series of interest rate hikes, the economy slowed but didn’t shrink, corporate profits kept growing, and the S&P surged 34%. Food for thought.

In the political arena, the Iowa caucus results came in as expected – with former president Donald Trump handily beating his Republican rivals. Ron DeSantis finished in second place, with about 21% of the vote, and Nikki Haley came in third with about 19%. New Hampshire will host its primary vote a week from today.

Finally, the Middle East conflict continues to spread in a couple of ways. Iran launched a missile attack at a base in northern Iraq and at “anti-Iran terror groups” in Syria. The country said it was striking back at those responsible for the recent bombings at a memorial for its former Quds Force commander. Houthi rebels also scored another merchant ship hit in the Red Sea, striking a Greek-owned bulk commodity carrier. They targeted a similar US-owned ship on Monday.