The stock market ramped into yesterday’s close, with the Dow Industrials leading the way this time. Equities are fairly flat in the early going today, as are gold and silver. Crude oil is a bit weaker along with Treasuries and the dollar.

Moving on, chipmaking giant Intel (INTC) joined Tesla (TSLA) in the earnings doghouse, warning about first-quarter profit and revenue amid weakening PC demand. Intel has also been lagging behind newly ascendant chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA) in selling chips for systems and servers that fuel the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. You can see the difference in performance between those two stocks over the past year here.

NVDA Vs. INTC (1-Yr. % Gain)



Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) sports a $3.9 billion balance sheet. It just made more annual profit than any bank in the history of the United States. Now, outspoken CEO Jamie Dimon is prepping potential successors to take over for him in the next few years. Jenn Piepszak, Troy Rohrbaugh, Marianne Lake, and Vis Raghavan were all elevated to new positions, putting them in the running to succeed Dimon.