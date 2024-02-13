STOCKS

Stocks were mixed yesterday. But there was nothing “mixed” about the reaction to this morning’s inflation data, with equities lower across the board. Treasuries hated the data, too, with bond prices falling and yields spiking. Gold has slipped, while oil and the dollar are higher.

The headline Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in January, while the “core” CPI that excludes food and energy prices rose 0.4%. Both readings were one-tenth hotter than expected, while the core gain was the biggest since May 2023. Odds for a March interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve were already falling, and they’re falling further in the wake of this news.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is ground-breaking, revolutionary, and destined to change all of our lives...or at least, that’s what many tech industry proponents say. But early reviews of the new Copilot, AI-driven assistant add-on from Microsoft (MSFT) are lukewarm.

Copilot costs $30 to add to traditional Microsoft software like Word, Outlook, and Teams. After several months in the hands of end-users testing it, the Wall Street Journal summarizes the verdict as “useful, but often doesn’t live up to its price.” Still, Microsoft believes Copilot and other AI-driven features like its Bing chatbot will ultimately drive significant growth for the company.