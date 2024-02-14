MARKETS

On this Valentine’s Day, stocks are trying to show investors some love by bouncing a bit after yesterday’s shellacking. Gold, silver, and crude oil are mostly flat, as are Treasuries and the dollar.

Wall Street likes rate cuts. And when Wall Street doesn’t get them, it throws a tantrum. At least, that’s what happened yesterday after a hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index report pushed out expectations for when the Federal Reserve would start making money cheaper. Stocks tumbled and Treasury yields spiked, with the Russell 2000 Index of smaller cap names dropping 4%.

Russell 2000 Index (5-Day Chart)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Still, inflation is gradually cooling even if there are some fits and starts along the way. Rate futures markets are still pricing in cuts, only starting in May or June instead of March. So patience rather than panic might be the smarter play.

When is a 500-point surge in profit margins REALLY a 50-point one? When somebody makes a “typo” in your earnings press release, that’s when. Shares of the ride-sharing company Lyft (LYFT) soared more than 60% in yesterday’s after-hours session after investors saw a key margin measure would jump 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points, this year.

Then the firm’s CFO clarified it was a “clerical error” and that 50 bps, or 0.5 percentage points, was the real number. Oops. The stock is still higher, though, as several other earnings metrics were solid.