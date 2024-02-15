MARKETS

Stocks definitely got some love on Valentine’s Day, regaining some of what they lost from the week’s lousy inflation data. They’re slightly higher this morning, too. Gold, silver, and crude oil are up along with Treasuries, while the dollar is lower.

Peter Schiff is chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and host of The Peter Schiff Show Podcast. In this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can access here, he warns that investors are being far too complacent about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy, inflation, and the stock market. Rather than buy into the narrative that the “inflation genie is back in the bottle” and that the Fed has engineered a “soft landing” for the economy, he says we’re due for an “inflationary depression.”

That scenario involves inflation going back up to – and through – the 9.1% peak we set in June 2022...the economy shrinking...and the Fed being forced to resort to quantitative easing (QE) again, effectively “monetizing the debt” of the US government. In his words: “If you think inflation is bad now or was bad over the last couple of years, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Peter further explains why that would be bad for the U.S. dollar, but good for gold and commodity-related equities. He also sees foreign stocks outperforming domestic ones, and widely held growth and tech stocks being “in for a lot of trouble.” Finally, he gives a sneak peek at what he’ll discuss at the Investment Masters Symposium Miami, set for April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Click here to register.