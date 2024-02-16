MARKETS

Here we go again. After a nice late-day rally yesterday, stocks are slipping on another discouraging inflation report. Ditto for Treasuries. Gold and silver are mixed, while crude oil and the dollar are higher.

First it was CONSUMER price inflation that spooked investors. Today, it’s PRODUCER price inflation. The January Producer Price Index rose 0.3% overall and 0.5% on the core. Economists were looking for +0.1% readings in both instances.

“Not great, Bob,” as they say. Especially when paired with news that housing starts plunged 14.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.33 million last month. That was the lowest since August 2023. It comes on the heels of news yesterday that retail sales dropped 0.8% in January, compared with forecasts for a 0.3% dip.

Meanwhile, commercial real estate (CRE) exposure is the big bugaboo in banking these days for three main reasons. Investors and regulators are concerned about falling office property values, rising vacancy rates tied to hybrid work schedules, and a massive “maturity wall.”

That’s the term for the hundreds of billions of dollars in CRE bonds and loans that will have to be refinanced or repaid at a time of heightened credit concerns. Delinquency rates on Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) have been steadily climbing, as you can see in this chart from the research firm Trepp.

For a long time, “extend and pretend” was the name of the game – with both property owners and lenders able to hold depreciating buildings on their books without marking them to market or defaulting. But now, distressed properties are increasingly changing hands, forcing revaluations and raising concerns banks will have to reinforce their balance sheets by raising reserves and capital.