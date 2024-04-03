TECHNOLOGY

Stocks started off March on a high note Friday, but they’re giving up some ground in the early going here. Most other markets are trading around the flatline, including Treasuries, the dollar, and crude oil. Gold is extending its recent breakout though.

Will AI stocks ultimately suffer the same fate as EV names? That’s what some are warning now that Nvidia (NVDA) and other Artificial Intelligence stocks are soaring just like Electric Vehicle stocks like Tesla (TSLA) did a few years ago.

TSLA used to be a market favorite, soaring in value amid hopes for a limitless EV future. But its shares have fallen by more than half since their 2021 peak due to cooling EV demand and rising supply. Some are wondering if NVDA could suffer the same fate if AI demand proves less robust than forecast. For now, the stock is up 253% in the last 12 months and its market cap is hovering around $2 trillion.

NVDA Vs. TSLA (2-Year % Change)



Source: Yahoo Finance

The European Union’s European Commission fined Apple (AAPL) close to $2 billion after concluding a multi-year investigation into its dealings with music-streaming app developers. The EC judged that Apple violated antitrust rules when dealing with app companies, and that its conduct forced consumers to pay higher subscription rates. Apple said it would appeal.

Lastly, renters are FINALLY getting some good news. After soaring above $2,000 last year, median rents are edging lower in the US due to an apartment construction boom and slower household formation. Rent.com found median rents slipped to $1,967 in late-2023 from a peak of $2,052 in August.