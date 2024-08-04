FISCAL POLICY

Stocks gained back some lost ground last Friday, though they’re mostly flat in the early going today. Gold, silver, and the dollar are largely unchanged, too, while crude oil is pulling back a bit along with Treasuries.

Eclipse-mania has gripped the country, with about 32 million US residents in the path of today’s astronomical phenomenon. Major US cities that will see a total eclipse include San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo, and many are highlighting the positive impact of “eclipse tourism.” Indianapolis alone says visitors could bring as much as $48 million in spending and other economic benefits there.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is returning to the US after a multi-day trip through China. The economic diplomacy mission comes as the two countries have squared off on everything from trade to Taiwan. Yellen urged Chinese policymakers to avoid overinvesting in manufacturing and pursuing export growth at all costs, while China pushed back by noting US government backing of industries like green energy and semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)



Speaking of that, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) will procure $6.6 billion in government aid to help build a chip-making factory in Arizona. TSMC started building the complex in 2021 as part of a $65 billion project to make advanced semiconductors in the US. The US Chips Act provides for $53 billion in grants, incentives, and research money to bring more production back to our shores from foreign countries.

Finally, another cheap-goods chain has fallen on hard times...and has decided things are so bad, it has no choice but to throw in the towel. 99 Cents Only shops will shut all 371 of its locations in California, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona, saying that “shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures,” and other challenges forced the firm into liquidation. The company started in 1982.