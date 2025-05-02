TECHNOLOGY

Stocks are easing back after a series of disappointing earnings reports from top tech titans. But gold is rising again, threatening to punch through $2,900 an ounce. Crude oil is modestly lower along with Treasury yields and the US dollar.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is one of several tech companies whose shares are losing ground today. The search engine giant’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue topped forecasts. But cloud computing sales came in light at $11.9 billion (analysts expected $12.1 billion). Alphabet also dramatically boosted its capex forecast for the coming year – to $75 billion from around $58 billion.

Next up is Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). The ride-sharing company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and operating income, with the latter really disappointing at $770 million (compared with a forecast of $1.2 billion). One headwind has been rising insurance costs. They’re driving up the cost of hailing an Uber, leading to fewer bookings.

GOOGL, UBER, AMD, Gold (1-Day Chart)



Meanwhile, not everyone can “win” in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) arena apparently. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) are sliding after the chipmaker’s results suggested it isn’t making much progress in its market share battle with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). AMD also reported $3.9 billion in data center sales, missing forecasts for $4.09 billion.

Finally, markets don’t seem sure what to make of President Trump’s latest proposal to…take over the Gaza Strip and rebuild/redevelop it. The proclamation came just a few days after Trump issued, then postponed, 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. He stuck with 10% tariffs on China though, prompting retaliatory moves and tariffs on US imports in that country.

The only clear result of Trump 2.0 volatility: Gold continues to rise on safe haven/uncertainty buying. The precious metal hit its fifth straight record high today, with one analyst at Swissquote Bank telling the Wall Street Journal: “At this pace, Trump makes $3,000 look like an easy target.”