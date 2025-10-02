FISCAL POLICY

Stocks swooned ahead of the weekend, but they’re rallying back in early trading today. Gold is blasting off to yet another record, while crude oil is climbing. Treasuries and the US dollar are flattish.

It’s getting harder to keep track of all the announced, approved, or postponed tariffs out there...and that’s helping fuel more volatility in stocks and more buying of “safe haven” assets like gold. The latest Trump Administration announcement includes 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, regardless of which countries they come from. It’s unclear when exactly they’ll kick in, though.

SPX, VIX, Gold (YTD % Change)



Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, European Union policymakers will be meeting with key administration officials this week, including Vice President JD Vance and the US Secretaries of State and Defense. While trade won’t be the only topic on the table, they’re hoping to head off threatened US tariffs on EU imports. The US-EU trade deficit in goods and services combined was about $132 billion as of 2023.

In deal news, the lodging chain Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) said it would purchase Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) for $2.6 billion. The move will add 24 all-inclusive resorts located in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

Finally, Canada’s Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is unloading a 10.1% stake in US brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW). The firm’s $14 billion sale of almost 185 million SCHW shares comes after US regulatory pressure. TD agreed to a $3.1 billion Department of Justice settlement tied to money laundering accusations back in October.