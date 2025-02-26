TECHNOLOGY

Stocks were mixed yesterday, though they’re trying to recover in the early going today. Gold and silver are up a bit along with the dollar, while oil is sliding and back below $70 a barrel. Treasuries are mostly flat.

The future of the markets hinges on…Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) fourth-quarter earnings?? It may sound silly, but in the short-term, it’s true. Technology stocks, Bitcoin, and other high-momentum corners of the capital market have gotten crushed in the last several days. Many investors in those assets are hoping NVDA can right the ship.

The benchmark semiconductor maker and Artificial Intelligence (AI) poster child reports numbers at 4:20 pm Eastern. Analysts are looking for $0.84 per share in profit on $38.2 billion in sales, with the data center division expected to bring in the lion’s share of revenue at $34 billion. Investors will also be hoping for commentary from CEO Jensen Huang that eases concern about returns on AI investments and DeepSeek’s potentially negative influence on tech spending.

Speaking of tech stocks that fell on hard times...but are now getting a boost: Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares are surging after the AI play finally submitted updated financial reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. If it hadn’t, SMCI could’ve been delisted from the Nasdaq. SMCI shares soared last year, but subsequently tanked after a short-selling research firm questioned the firm’s financials.

Finally, consumer confidence is starting to fade amid ongoing worries about inflation and growth. Many of the “Trump Trades” put on post-election are running out of steam, too. Wall Street will be closely watching Washington in the coming weeks to see if the president can make progress on his various tax-cutting plans. An initial procedural vote in the House went the administration’s way, but many hurdles remain to the passage of a comprehensive bill.