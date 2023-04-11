The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas: A Must-Attend Event for Savvy Investors and Traders

Las Vegas, Nev., April 12, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire — More than 100 top financial experts and 2,000-plus retail investors are set to convene in Las Vegas for The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas at the end of the month. They are gathering amid extreme volatility in equity, fixed income, and commodity markets, worries about a potential recession and real estate downturn, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve policy outlook, and more.

The landmark MoneyShow conference, now in its 30th year, runs from April 24 – April 26 at a new venue for 2023, the Paris Las Vegas. Savvy investors will have the rare opportunity to gather with top fund managers, strategists, analysts, economists, and editors – in person – to receive timely guidance and actionable recommendations for a wide range of market sectors and asset classes.

Featured financial experts in our 2023 lineup include:

Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Mark Mills, Co-Founding Partner, Montrose Lane Ventures

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, Quill Intelligence, LLC

Mark Mahaney, Sr. Managing Director, Evercore ISI Research

Brien Lundin, Executive Editor, Gold Newsletter

Jeffrey Hirsch, Editor-in-Chief, The Stock Trader’s Almanac

John Carter, Author, Mastering the Trade

Kathy Lien and Boris Schlossberg, Co-Founders, BKForex.com

Featured presentations during the three-day event include:

Energy Realities, Aspirations, and Opportunities

A New Way to Trade the Future

The Fed’s Policy Errors Turn an Inflation Shock into the 2023 Recession

Understanding Zero Days to Expiration Options (0DTE)

2023 Hits a Bullish Indicator Trifecta

Equity Income Investing When Fed Policy is Misguided

Is it Safe to Invest Again in Growth & Tech Stocks?

In addition to presentations, attendees will have access to the Interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry leaders. This year’s conference will also include a welcome reception, meet & greets, book signings, photo opportunities, and more.

For complete details, visit: www.LasVegasMoneyShow.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging interviews with featured speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.