The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas: A Must-Attend Event for Savvy Investors and Traders
Las Vegas, Nev., April 12, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire — More than 100 top financial experts and 2,000-plus retail investors are set to convene in Las Vegas for The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas at the end of the month. They are gathering amid extreme volatility in equity, fixed income, and commodity markets, worries about a potential recession and real estate downturn, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve policy outlook, and more.
The landmark MoneyShow conference, now in its 30th year, runs from April 24 – April 26 at a new venue for 2023, the Paris Las Vegas. Savvy investors will have the rare opportunity to gather with top fund managers, strategists, analysts, economists, and editors – in person – to receive timely guidance and actionable recommendations for a wide range of market sectors and asset classes.
Featured financial experts in our 2023 lineup include:
- Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity
- Mark Mills, Co-Founding Partner, Montrose Lane Ventures
- Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, Quill Intelligence, LLC
- Mark Mahaney, Sr. Managing Director, Evercore ISI Research
- Brien Lundin, Executive Editor, Gold Newsletter
- Jeffrey Hirsch, Editor-in-Chief, The Stock Trader’s Almanac
- John Carter, Author, Mastering the Trade
- Kathy Lien and Boris Schlossberg, Co-Founders, BKForex.com
Featured presentations during the three-day event include:
- Energy Realities, Aspirations, and Opportunities
- A New Way to Trade the Future
- The Fed’s Policy Errors Turn an Inflation Shock into the 2023 Recession
- Understanding Zero Days to Expiration Options (0DTE)
- 2023 Hits a Bullish Indicator Trifecta
- Equity Income Investing When Fed Policy is Misguided
- Is it Safe to Invest Again in Growth & Tech Stocks?
In addition to presentations, attendees will have access to the Interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry leaders. This year’s conference will also include a welcome reception, meet & greets, book signings, photo opportunities, and more.
For complete details, visit: www.LasVegasMoneyShow.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging interviews with featured speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.
About MoneyShow
MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.