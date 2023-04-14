Fresno, CA — MoneyShow Newswire — Positiviti Lending, a leading provider of financial solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 2023 Money Show as a Silver Sponsor to be held at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, from April 24th thru 26th.

The annual event, which attracts thousands of investors, traders, and financial experts, offers a platform for companies to showcase their latest financial products, technologies, and services.

Positiviti Lending's team of micro lending experts will be on hand to share insights on its innovative lending solutions, designed to help individuals and businesses in underserved country’s achieve their financial goals. Visitors to the Positiviti Lending booth will have the opportunity to learn about the company's Micro Lending services and how peer to peer lending works in Kenya.

"We're thrilled to be participating in the 2023 Money Show," said Micay Asay, CEO of Positiviti Lending. "Our team is looking forward to connecting with investors and sharing our innovative lending solutions, which are designed to help people in underserved countries achieve their financial goals."

Positiviti Lending is committed to providing its customers with personalized financial solutions that meet their unique needs. The company's products and services are designed to make the lending process as easy and straightforward as possible.

The 2023 Money Show promises to be an exciting event for investors and financial experts alike, and Positiviti Lending is proud to be a part of it.

About Positiviti

At Positiviti Lending, we are passionate about micro-lending and its ability to empower those in need. Our team has extensive experience working with both borrowers and investors, ensuring that our micro-lending process is as effective and efficient as possible. We strive to create an atmosphere of mutual benefits for all parties involved: borrowers receive the capital they need while investors gain a reliable return on their investments.

We invite you to join us in creating positive change through micro-lending! If you’d like to learn more or explore micro lending opportunities, please contact our team today. Together, we can make a difference in underdeveloped countries around the world. www.positivitilending.com

About the Money Show

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.