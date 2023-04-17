Las Vegas, Nev., April 17, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire — South Silver Group is excited to announce its presence at the 2023 MoneyShow conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24th – April 26th at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

South Silver Group (SSG) will be sharing a curated selection of exceptional investment deals with knowledgeable investors at this event. SSG funds, syndications, and partnerships are based on experts in their respective asset classes, with a focus on rewarding investors with high-return investments, offering strategic tax benefits, and benefiting communities.

South Silver Group will present on two topics in the 2023 lineup:

Brian Reid, VP Acquisitions, "Underwriting and Due Diligence for Prudent and Successful Investors"

Jay Personius, President, "The Advantages of Investing in Recreational Real Estate"

In addition to presentations, attendees will have the chance to participate in several giveaways at the South Silver Group Booth (#107). Investors will also be able to meet our team, learn more about each of the available and upcoming SSG deals and opportunities, and receive additional resources at our booth.

For more information about South Silver Group, visit our website: https://www.southsilvergroup.com/

Press Contact:

Jay Personius

President, CEO

South Silver Group

manager@southsilvergroup.com

(817) 720-0170

For MoneyShow details, visit: www.LasVegasMoneyShow.com. Or, for other questions and assistance in arranging interviews with featured speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.