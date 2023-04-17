San Diego, CA — April 17, 2023 — MoneyShow Newswire — San Diego Mining Group and Carbon Energy-Pikeville, KY team up to raise $2.5 Million for Carbon #1 Mine. San Diego Mining Group will raise money to face up numerous strip mines and deep mines in Eastern Kentucky.

Veteran Coal Miner, Bill Smith, a coal miner for 45 years, founded Massey Energy Company (NYSE-MEE) and was a top miner there for years. Mr. Smith has managed to tie up reserves in a very rare part of Kentucky in the Appalachians mountains considered the upper and lower, Alma Seam.

They call this specialty coal which is very heavy and very valuable for hundreds of needs in Norway, India, Australia, and Mexico. Coal buyers can't get enough of this Coal. Investors are invited to visit San Diego Mining Group at the MoneyShow/TradersEXPO, MoneyShow April 24-26 (Booth #318) to learn about San Diego Mining and how investors can visit the mines in Kentucky in May to learn more.

