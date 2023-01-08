400+ Investors and Traders to Get a 2024 “Playbook” for the Road Ahead

Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 1, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – More than 50 top money managers, economists, and analysts are convening at the Paris Las Vegas Aug. 7-10, 2023 for the “Your 2024 Playbook: Policy & Profits” investment conference. They are gathering to help an expected 400+ investors and traders better position their portfolios at a time of uncertainty about monetary, tax, and fiscal policy, but strong performance in the stock market.

Beginning with a kickoff reception on Monday evening and continuing through a final panel discussion on Thursday afternoon, self-directed, high-net-worth investors will have the chance to learn about top strategies and opportunities in the equity, fixed-income, commodities, real estate, and alternatives markets. Traders will also gain access to live trading demonstrations and in-depth MoneyMasters classes taught by experts with more than a century of combined experience.

Attendees will enjoy meet-and-greets with top financial and media personalities, partake in evening networking receptions, and engage 1-on-1 with sponsors. Charles Payne, Host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne, will also distribute signed, advance copies of his newest book, revealing its title onsite at the conference.

Featured financial experts in our 2023 lineup include:

Mark Mahaney, Sr. Managing Director and Head of Internet Research, Evercore ISI

Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist, Managing Director, Stifel Financial Corp.

Bruce Johnstone, Managing Director, Fidelity Investments

Larry Williams, President, ireallytrade.com

Ashraf Laidi, Founder, Intermarket Strategy Ltd.

Lawrence McMillan, Founder and President, McMillan Analysis Corp.

Selma Hepp, Executive, Research & Insights, CoreLogic

Mebane Faber, Chief Investment Officer, Cambria Investment Management

Featured presentations and panel topics during the three-day event include:

The Fed Pivot: Fact, Fiction, and Fallout Panel

The Latest on Tech and Growth Stocks

Housing Market Outlook: What’s Different This Time?

Real-Time Trading with Tips and Tactics from the Legends

China’s Rising Power: What It Means for Investors, Capitalism, and Democracy

Alternative Investments: Strategies That Work in Every Environment

Success Taxes Are the New Sin Taxes: Tax Policy in the Modern Era

For complete details, visit www.lasvegasims.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

Press Contact:

Mike Larson

VP/Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow

mlarson@moneyshow.com

941-955-0323

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.