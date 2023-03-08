Las Vegas, NV — August 3, 2023 — Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) (“Zhittya”), will be attending the Investment Masters Symposium presented by MoneyShow taking place from August 8–10 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino where Dr. Jack Jacobs will have three presentations showing new evidence of potential disease reversal in its novel in-development treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The presentation dates and times are:

Presented by Dr. Jack Jacobs, the presentations showcase the promising results of Zhittya's drug, FGF-1. Known for signaling regeneration in the body, FGF-1 has already demonstrated impressive outcomes in patients with severe heart disease, and has been applied to Parkinson’s disease with great result. Building on this success, Zhittya is now exploring the drug's potential in treating a wide range of other conditions, including Type 2 Diabetes, Stroke, Alzheimer’s, ALS, and more.

But Zhittya's vision extends even further. Building off their achievements in heart disease, stroke, and Parkinson's disease, the company is dedicating efforts working into a second novel in-development medicine. This new potential breakthrough has shown promising results in eradicating malignant tumors, offering hope to patients grappling with life-threatening conditions.

These medical breakthroughs carry immense significance, as they target diseases that collectively claim the lives of over half of the adult population worldwide. Zhittya's commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and innovative treatments emphasizes their dedication to making a substantial difference in the lives of patients globally. With the upcoming presentations at the symposium, Zhittya aims to garner the attention and support necessary to accelerate these groundbreaking therapies and usher in a new era of hope and healing for millions of people.

