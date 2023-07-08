Conference Attendees to Receive Free, Limited-Edition, Signed Copy of the Pre-Launch Edition, Authored by the Host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne.

SARASOTA, FL — August 7, 2023 — MoneyShow Newswire — Charles Payne, renowned financial journalist and host of Fox's Making Money with Charles Payne, will be announcing the title of his newest book at MoneyShow’s Investment Masters Symposium. The investment conference will run from Aug. 8-10, 2023 at the Paris Las Vegas resort, and will feature a book signing and meet-and-greet session for attendees.

Payne, who has made a name for himself as a leading voice in financial journalism, will be moderating a panel titled "The Fed Pivot: Fact, Fiction, and Fallout" on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 12:10 pm PT. The panel will feature esteemed market and economic experts Keith Fitz-Gerald, Lindsey Piegza, and Kenny Polcari, all of whom will delve into the economic and market implications of the Federal Reserve's past and future policy decisions.

Following the panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Charles Payne in person at a special session in the Sponsor Marketplace at 12:45 pm PT. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to receive a FREE, autographed copy of the pre-launch version of Payne's latest book, which is set to be released this fall.

The Investment Masters Symposium is an event not to be missed for those interested in the financial markets. With the participation of industry leaders like Charles Payne, it will offer an enriching and enlightening experience for investors and traders. They will learn specific recommendations and strategies they can employ in their portfolio now to make money in the markets in the rest of 2023 and beyond.

For more information about the event, please visit:

https://conferences.moneyshow.com/accredited-investors-symposium-las-vegas

About Charles Payne

Charles Payne is the host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne. He joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in October 2007 as a contributor. Mr. Payne is also a contributor to FOX News Channel (FNC), frequently appearing on shows such as Cashin' In, Cavuto on Business, and Bulls and Bears. He published his first book entitled Be Smart, Act Fast, Get Rich in May 2007. Mr. Payne attended Minot State College and Central Texas College during his time in the United States Air Force.



About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

