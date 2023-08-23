3,000 Investors and Traders Registered for the “2024: Promise & Pitfalls” Conference

Toronto, Aug. 23, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – More than 70 top Canadian fund managers, analysts, economists, and authors are convening Sept. 8-9 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North for the “2024: Promise & Pitfalls” MoneyShow conference.

Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 investors and traders have already registered to attend this signature Canadian event. They’re seeking guidance, education, and investment recommendations amid questions about the fiscal and monetary policy backdrop and stock market instability.

“MoneyShow has been educating and empowering self-directed individuals for more than four decades, and we’re excited so many Canadian investors have decided to join us for this year’s event,” says Mike Larson, VP/Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. “We look forward to connecting them with the most experienced, acclaimed Canadian money experts to help them find answers to their most pressing investment questions.”

Attendees will have access to more than 60 presentations and panel discussions over the course of the two-day event. They will also get to interact with and learn from event sponsors in the Exhibit Hall, enjoy a gala networking reception, and take part in a TSX closing bell ceremony onsite Friday, Sept. 8, sponsored by the TMX Group Ltd. (X.TO).

Featured financial experts in our 2023 lineup include:

David Rosenberg, Founder and President, Rosenberg Research

Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets

Genevieve Roch-Decter, Founder, Grit Capital

Derek Foster, Author, The Idiot Millionaire

Michelle Munro, Director, Tax and Retirement Research, Fidelity Investments Canada

Lisa Hannam, Executive Editor, MoneySense

Justin Flowerday, Managing Director, Head of Fundamental Equities, TD Asset Management Inc.

Featured presentations and panel topics during the two-day event include:

Soft Landing or Hard?: Market Outlook

Recession Roadmap

What’s in Store for 2024: Trends, Themes, and Opportunities in the Market

The Outlook for Canadian Real Estate – Where Do We Go From Here?

AI: The Financial Industry’s Secret Weapon Unleashed!

The Future of Investing is Social

Reaching Retirement Goals Amidst Macroeconomic Headwinds: Fidelity’s 2023 Retirement Survey

Unleashing Excellence: The Ultimate Financial Planning Workshop

