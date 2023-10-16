1,500+ Attendees to Get Portfolio Guidance, See Fox’s Charles Payne Broadcast LIVE from the Event

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – More than 90 top money managers, economists, analysts, authors, and traders will convene at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, Oct. 29-31, for the 2023 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Orlando. This year’s theme is “Expert Guidance, Exceptional Investments,” and our educators will share strategies, insights, and actionable recommendations with 1,500+ registered attendees looking for portfolio help in this increasingly volatile market.

Plus, Charles Payne, Host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne, will broadcast his show LIVE from the Exhibit Hall floor on Monday, Oct. 30, from 2-3 pm Eastern. He will also take part in a book-signing event where attendees will receive complimentary copies of Payne’s just-released work, Unbreakable Investor.

Other “All new in 2023” features include:

An exclusive meet-and-greet event with Jon and Pete Najarian, Co-Founders of Market Rebellion. They’ll be releasing and signing advance copies of their fifth book, It’s Not an Option.

A “conference within a conference” featuring speakers, workshops, and expert presentations from the American Association of Individual Investors, the nonprofit advocacy and education group founded in 1978.

An onsite movie screening of the educational and entertaining documentary film, This is Not Financial Advice, complete with a panel discussion featuring talent behind the production.

On-premise video interviews for the MoneyShow YouTube channel, which has 133,000 subscribers and more than 3,300 videos available for investors...MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode recordings attendees can sit in on...two evening networking receptions with sponsors, speakers, and attendees…and more.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive, three-day program will also feature 100+ keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, workshops, and in-depth MoneyMasters classes on an incredibly wide range of investing and trading topics. Featured expert speakers include: Lindsey Piegza, Barry Ritholtz, Charles Payne, Jon and Pete Najarian, Stephen Moore, Lindsey Bell, George Gilder, Louis Navellier, Kenny Polcari, Danielle Shay, Eric Balchunas, and Jeffrey Hirsch.

Among the firms and organizations with representatives speaking or attending are: Stifel Financial, Ritholtz Wealth Management, Bloomberg Intelligence, OCC/The Options Industry Council, G2T3V, LLC, CFRA Research, The FINRA Foundation, Simpler Trading, MarketGauge.com, The Stock Trader’s Almanac, and the National Association of Investors.

For complete details, visit www.orlandomoneyshow.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

