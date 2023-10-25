Ardmore, OK, October 25, 2023 – After 24 successful projects and 53 wells funded or drilled with no dry holes, VPI has announced two additional wells on the 101 Ranch Development in Noble County, OK.

Dan Sauer, VPI President stated “As the channel we have been drilling diverges into two separate channels, we anticipate possibly our two most prolific wells on opposite sides of the major uplift. Paying homage to the historic Wild Wild West Shows of the 101 Ranch, we named the wells after two historic wells from a century ago: the Gunslinger #1 and the Geronimo #2.”

VPI is again partnering with Ed Kaiser, a Petroleum Geologist who has spent a lifetime mapping 1000 square miles of Skinner and Red Fork Sands. This discovery has the same combination of characteristics as a proven field that has produced 89 million barrels of oil only a few miles away.

VPI will be presenting these project for the first time to accredited investors at the MoneyShow at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate on 10/29 through 10/31.

