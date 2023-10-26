HATTIESBURG, MS, October 26, 2023 - Hattiesburg.com, the leading online news platform serving the Hattiesburg MS region, is thrilled to announce our partnership with Local Media Wire, a innovative marketing technology platform specializing in content creation and syndication through thousands of global and local news websites. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way residents of Hattiesburg stay informed by providing comprehensive and timely coverage of all local business announcements and stories that matter most.



With this strategic alliance, Hattiesburg.com and Local Media Wire are committed to delivering a seamless onboarding experience for businesses in the region to submit and distribute their stories. Local Media Wire combines their extensive technology, expertise, and reach, in order to provide an unparalleled digital marketing solution that connects businesses with their communities all while promoting economic growth.



"We are excited about joining forces with Local Media Wire," said Hugh Giblin, CEO of Hattiesburg.com. "This partnership allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing accurate and timely local business news coverage while expanding our reach across multiple platforms. We are confident that by combining our expertise with LocalMediaWire.com's extensive content creation and distribution platform, we will be able to better serve the needs of our community."



Mitch Naumann, Managing Partner of LocalMediaWire.com echoed these sentiments saying: "We are thrilled to partner with Hattiesburg.com and contribute towards enhancing local news coverage in Hattiesburg. By leveraging our technology and content syndicates network alongside their established presence in the community, we aim to provide a holistic experience for both readers and local businesses."



As part of this collaboration's initial phase, businesses that wish to submit their announcements for display on Hattiesburg.com will be able to do so through Local Media Wire's fully white labeled digital platform. Businesses are encouraged to create a free account and get started crafting their announcements for display onto Hattiesburg.com and other distribution and digital marketing options they choose.

Hattiesburg.com and LocalMediaWire.com invite all residents of Hattiesburg to stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking partnership. Together they aim to enable local businesses to have the same digital marketing opportunities as large companies ensuring that the community remains informed, connected, and empowered.



Hattiesburg.com is an award winning leading online community platform dedicated to providing accurate and timely news coverage for the residents of Hattiesburg. With a strong focus on community engagement Hattiesburg.com has become an indispensable resource for locals seeking reliable news and information.



Localmediawire.com specializes in providing white label digital marketing technology solutions to enable businesses to create and distribute their exciting announcements by offering a modern web application to manage their content strategy. Their extensive network includes partnerships with newspapers, television stations, radio stations, digital media outlets throughout the world.



