



Crown Exploration Invites Qualified Investors to Attend Our Interactive, In-person Presentation on The Advantages of Investing in Oil and Gas: Reduced Tax Liability with Potential Monthly Income.

Las Vegas, NV — MoneyShow Newswire — Crown Exploration, based out of Carrollton, Texas, focused on private placement offerings in Oil and Gas, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Shane Shanafelt, will present live at the MoneyShow Tradeshow event set to take place on February 21 st from 2:25pm-3:10pm and again on February 22nd from 3:50pm-4:35pm in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As one of the company’s founders, Shane Shanafelt is well-versed in the Oil & Gas industry. He will share his expertise on how Oil and Gas investments through a licensed Broker-Dealer may lead to potential monthly income, reduced tax burdens, and portfolio diversification.

“Our team looks forward to attending this year’s Vegas Tradeshow,” said Shane Shanafelt, CEO of Crown Exploration. “During my presentation, I will cover the due diligence and production processes, provide an overview of the Oil and Gas investment pipeline, and share a tax deduction chart with a potential income example. This information will be invaluable to qualified investors interested in the unique perks associated with Oil and Gas investments.”

Additionally, Shane Shanafelt and the Crown Exploration team are proud to be a Bronze Sponsor, and hope to engage in meaningful conversations with attendees during their presentations and also at Booth #200 on the exhibit hall floor during trade show hours.

Advantages of Investing with Crown Exploration

Reduced Tax Burden

Potential Monthly Income

Diversified Portfolio

27+ Years of Experience

Registered Representatives

FINRA-Licensed Broker-Dealer

About Crown Exploration

Since 1997, Crown Exploration has provided Accredited Investors the opportunity to lower their tax burden, earn monthly income, and diversify their portfolios by acquiring Oil and Gas interests through a registered Broker-Dealer.

To learn more about the advantages of investing with Crown Exploration, visit our website at:

CrownExploration.com.

Contact:

Crown Exploration II, Ltd.

Shane Shanafelt

CEO

(972) 395-1133

shane@crownexploration.com