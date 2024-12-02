Los Angeles, CA — February 12, 2024 — MoneyShow Newswire — Positiviti Lending, a leading micro-lending company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigious Money Show/Traders Expo, taking place at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas from February 21-23, 2024.

As part of its commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting medium and small microenterprises, Positiviti Lending has strategically chosen to raise capital in North America to further strengthen its microloan platform in Kenya. The company's mission is to create positive economic impact by providing accessible and affordable financial solutions to aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets.

Positiviti Lending's CEO, Michal Asay, expresses enthusiasm about the Silver Sponsorship and the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, alternative investment strategies, and traders at the Money Show/Traders Expo. "We believe in the power of microfinance to transform lives and drive economic growth. Our presence at this esteemed event reflects our dedication to advancing financial inclusion and fostering entrepreneurial success," says Asay.

Rudolfo Beltran, Vice President Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM, adds, "Being a Silver Sponsor at the Money Show/Traders Expo allows us to connect with like-minded individuals who share our passion for supporting medium and small microenterprises. We look forward to showcasing the positive impact of micro-lending and exploring collaborative opportunities with other industry players."

Positiviti Lending is honored to receive recognition and support from Aaron West, President at the Money Show. West states, "Positiviti Lending has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and financial empowerment. We are delighted to have them on board as a Silver Sponsor for the 2024 Money Show, and we value their ongoing partnership."

Building on the success of the previous year's sponsorship, Positiviti Lending is excited to return in 2024 and reinforce its collaboration with the Money Show. The company remains dedicated to creating positive change through financial inclusion, and the Money Show/Traders Expo provides an ideal platform to connect with stakeholders who share this vision.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Positiviti Lending representatives during the Money Show/Traders Expo, please contact:

Rudolfo Beltran Jr.

Vice President, Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM

rbeltran@positivitilending.com

314-486-2517

For more information about Positiviti Lending, please visit www.positivitilending.com.

About Positiviti Lending

Positiviti Lending is a micro-lending company committed to empowering entrepreneurs through accessible and affordable financial solutions. With a focus on emerging markets, Positiviti Lending aims to drive positive economic impact by fostering financial inclusion and supporting the growth of small businesses.

About the Money Show

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.