Las Vegas, NV — February 13, 2024 — Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”) proudly announces the participation of Mario Valente, Portfolio Manager & Deputy Chief Investment Officer, and Kimberley Threadgill, Senior Wealth Manager at the upcoming MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Conference at the Las Vegas Paris Hotel from February 21-23, 2024.

Investment Insights for Uncertain Times: Valente and Threadgill will lead two engaging sessions designed to help investors navigate the complexities of today's markets. Attendees can anticipate insightful discussions on navigating complex financial landscapes with innovative investment strategies.

Wednesday, February 21st, 4:05 PM – 4:35 PM:

Unveiling Financial Alchemy: Navigating Uncertainty with Merger Arbitrage:

Unconventional Approach: Discover unique investment opportunities beyond traditional norms as we introduce attendees to the captivating realm of merger arbitrage.

Resilient Strategy: Learn how merger arbitrage acts as a cornerstone in SAM's flagship portfolio, providing stability and potential returns even in volatile markets.

Thursday, February 22nd, 2:35 PM – 3:20 PM:

Discovering Investment Asymmetry: Decoding the Financial Enigma of Convertible Bonds:

Hybrid Powerhouse: Explore convertible instruments, combining stock-like appreciation and bond-like income for a unique risk/reward profile.

Hidden Potential: Unlock the overlooked U.S. convertible bond market, often dismissed for its complexity and size.

Expertly Navigated: Gain insights from SAM's expertise to access the alpha potential of this intricate market with distinct return drivers.

About SAM

SAM is a registered investment adviser that prides itself on independent thinking. We avoid one-size-fits-all packaged products, creating tailored strategies to help you meet your clients’ investment objectives.

Understanding the value of independent thinking, SAM doesn’t simply follow the herd. We conduct our own research and then formulate our views. This approach to investment management is disciplined, well-informed, and dynamic to take advantage of unique opportunities across all sectors and asset classes. And we have a strong focus on managing risk and preserving capital in times of economic downturns. Our 2022 and 2023 performance was a true testament to our approach.

Disclosure

