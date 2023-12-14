STOCKS

Ralph Acampora is known as the “Godfather of Technical Analysis” thanks to his half-century of experience on Wall Street. Katie Stockton is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC.

In this episode – recorded from the floor of our Investment Masters Symposium Sarasota in early December – the two top technicians tackle the 2024 outlook for stocks, bonds, precious metals, and more.

Katie leads off with a discussion of why she’s constructive on equities, but why she needs to see a confirmed upside breakout and improving breadth to get more bullish. She explains why there has been a difference between how the stock market LOOKS and how it FEELS – covering mega-cap technology outperformance, the first signs of sector rotation in Q4 2023, and which two groups she’s watching to see if that move has legs.

She later discusses why interest rates should trend lower in H1 2024, supporting equities, and shares her technical take on gold after it tested all-time highs. Finally, Katie highlights three stocks that look to be bullishly breaking out of basing patterns.

For his part, Ralph talks about the extraordinarily powerful bottoming action he identified in October 2022 – and why it helped signal a big bull run was coming. While he feels parts of the market like technology are tired, he’s still constructive on stocks.

His key comment? “Rotation is the lifeline of the bull market”...and he’s starting to see money migrate to groups like financials, travel and leisure, and even REITs. Ralph goes on to highlight one subsector he’s extremely positive on, as well one group he’s watching closely but “can’t pound the table on just yet.”

