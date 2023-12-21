ECONOMY

12/21/2023 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Alejandra Grindal is chief economist at Ned Davis Research. In this episode – recorded from the floor of our Investment Masters Symposium Sarasota earlier in December – the “economics lifer” talks about the forces she sees impacting the US and key foreign economies in 2024.

She first covers the three key risks to the economy here at home, but why her firm’s base case call is ultimately for a “soft landing.” She notes the impact of rising interest rates on consumer finances – but also explains an important reason why things aren’t as bad as you might think.

Next, Alejandra pivots to the questions she received and conversations she had on a recent work trip in Asia. Foreign investors and other clients there were keenly interested in the US fiscal outlook, political turmoil in Washington, and the trade, market, and economic ties between China and the US. We then wrapped up with a discussion of the stock market implications of Ned Davis’ economic outlook, as well as how new trends like “ally shoring” and “friend shoring” will evolve in the years to come.

I hope you enjoy the segment. Then be sure to check out the details of our 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, set for Feb. 21-23, at the Paris Las Vegas. You can get the very latest insights from experts like Alejandra there. Click here to register.

I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!