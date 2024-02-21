STOCKS

01/04/2024 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Keith Fitz-Gerald is principal at the Fitz-Gerald Group, as well as a long-time market analyst, researcher, writer, and commentator.

In this episode, which you can access here, Keith explains why investors should NOT give up on Artificial Intelligence (AI) or “Big Tech” this year, even after such a strong 2023 for both. He adds that people should take a broader view of the AI revolution, including how it will permeate many other industries outside of tech (with healthcare and pharmaceuticals just two of them) – and invest accordingly.

Keith goes on to talk about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in 2024, and how markets will likely react to the end of the Fed hiking cycle. Plus, he shares his opinion on why investors should stay focused on the bullish big picture, while not letting Wall Street pick their pockets during short-term pullbacks.

He next offers his take on digital currencies, Bitcoin, and key crypto market developments. And after almost hitting the nail on the proverbial head with his year-end 2023 S&P 500 target, he lays out his case for why the benchmark index should rise to 5,100-5,200 by the end of 2024.

Finally, Keith gives a sneak peek of what he’ll discuss at the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, set for Feb. 21-23 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!