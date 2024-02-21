COMMODITIES

Carley Garner is senior commodity market strategist and broker at DeCarley Trading.

In this episode, which you can access here, she shares her outlook on several commodity and other markets. We start by discussing all the “Black Swans” that have impacted resources in the last few years, as well as why Carley expects things to settle down somewhat in 2024. She goes on to discuss pricing, production, and geopolitical trends in crude oil...the reasons why select agricultural commodities could be attractive...and whether, when, and how gold might finally break out to convincing new highs.

We later pivot to a discussion on the US dollar and Federal Reserve policy, technical indicators that suggest Treasury yields could fall (yes, FALL) quite a bit over time, and what Carley expects to see happen in stocks once the end-of-2023/beginning-of-2024 volatility cools.

Finally, Carley provides a preview of what she’ll discuss with attendees at the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, set for Feb. 21-23 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!