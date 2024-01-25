TECHNOLOGY

Mark Mahaney is senior managing director and head of Internet research at Evercore ISI. His colleague James West is senior managing director and partner, and a specialist on the energy sector.

In this double-length MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can access here, these industry titans weigh in on the state of Big Tech, Big Oil, the energy transition, the key forces driving tech stocks in 2024, and much more.

Mark kicks things off by laying out his case for being “Compound Constructive” in the tech sector, even as he says we likely won’t see the kind of “once in a decade opportunity” we had there in 2023. He goes on to share his bullish theses on advertising spending, digital advertising effectiveness, cloud computing, and subscription entertainment pricing. He then shares his four top tech sector picks.

James takes his turn at the microphone next to discuss trends in the traditional oil and gas industries as well as the clean energy arena. He covers the concepts of “energy poverty” and “energy abundance,” the growing demand for electricity driven in part by tech-linked consumption, and the difference between an energy “revolution” and an energy “evolution” – as well as what impacts those will have on sector companies and investors over the next few years.

He then lays out a bullish case for a handful of oil services firms active in the international markets, as well as a trio of software, integrator, and rooftop solar plays in clean energy. Plus, James discusses important topics on the energy transition front, from carbon capture and storage to battery/energy storage to hydrogen and its potential applications in things like steel and cement manufacturing. And he recaps the geopolitical and political forces that could impact energy supply and pricing.

Finally, Mark and James provide a preview of what they plan to discuss at the MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, set for Feb. 21-23 at the Paris Las Vegas resort. Click HERE to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!

To your financial success,

Mike Larson

Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow