STOCKS

Bob Iaccino is Co-Founder of Path Trading Partners LLC. Jim Iuorio is Managing Director of TJM Institutional Services. Together, they also co-host the Futures Edge Podcast – and in this segment for the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, they share their insights on stocks, bonds, gold, oil, and much more.

In the episode you can access here, Jim first talks about excess liquidity in the system, the “Fed Put,” and why it’s just “not the time to be short” stocks. Bob weighs in on prices, wages, and the “reflation narrative,” and why he thinks it makes stocks look great. Both then take the federal government to task for what’s happening with debt and deficit spending, while at the same time explaining why the resulting steeper yield curve could still be bullish for equities.

The discussion then pivots to the current Fed interest rate outlook. Jim explains why you need to be careful when talking about how many cuts are “priced in” to the markets due to the impact of institutional rate hedging and risk management on futures pricing. Bob makes the same point, walking viewers through what the CME FedWatch Tool was recently showing and how to interpret it.

Then Jim goes into what his research into reverse repo market activity says about government borrowing, Quantitative Tightening, bond auctions, and more. And Bob explains why the recent earnings report snafu at Lyft (LYFT) and the boom in algorithmic trading should have traders shrinking position sizes and adjusting their focus.

Finally, both experts discuss their favorite investments for the coming year. This section of the interview covers Bitcoin, gold, crude oil, and smaller capitalization stocks, not to mention the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF). Then we wrap up by discussing what they’ll cover when they speak at the Investment Masters Symposium Miami, set for April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!

To your financial success,

Mike Larson

Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow