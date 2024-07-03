STOCKS

Ralph Acampora is Hedge Fund Advisor for Hedge Friend, as well as an expert technician with several decades of experience. His nickname? The “Godfather of Technical Analysis.” Craig Johnson is Managing Director and Senior Technical Analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. Both living trading legends sat for an interview at the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas – and the result is this double-barreled MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment.

In the episode, which you can access here, Ralph and Craig start off discussing the current market environment, noting how some stocks are in “nosebleed territory” and why a short-term pullback followed by a trading-range is the most likely scenario. As Craig puts it, after a “hop, drop, and a pop” environment in 2023, we’re in for an “HLTR” market in 2024.

Ralph then discusses the key market cap groups he’ll be watching on any pullback to gauge the health of the market moving forward, PLUS the one key factor that should drive stocks higher into year end. Craig then shares why he thinks we’ll see “the ‘Mag 7’ become the ‘Lag 7’”...his two key reasons why small caps should have the wind at their backs...and which three stocks he thinks look particularly attractive.

The conversation then shifts to other asset classes like bonds and cryptocurrencies. Both experts talk about the big shift in the interest rate cycle we’ve seen, what it means for markets, and why it won’t “reverse in a New York Minute.” Plus, Craig talks about the bull run in Bitcoin, what he thinks the involvement of firms like BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity, and Coinbase Global (COIN) mean for crypto, and the various ways investors can profit in the space. We conclude with some tips for traders – and why Ralph’s favorite advice is “Keep it simple.”

