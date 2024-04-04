TECHNOLOGY

Cody Willard is a hedge fund manager, former Fox Business anchor, and publisher of TradingWithCody.com.

In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, Cody explains that his goal is to invest in the "most revolutionary companies in the world" – BEFORE they become trillion-dollar behemoths that everyone owns. He recounts why and how he has invested in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) since its IPO, Apple Inc. (AAPL) since 2003, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) since 2016, and more, as well as which technology firms hold the most promise today.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is one at the top of the list. In fact, Cody thinks it COULD be worth $28 TRILLION by 2040 if current and future investments and technological initiatives pan out. He also thinks many private companies at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics revolutions today could be the next big winners of tomorrow for investors after they go public, even as he feels valuations are stretched right now.

We also discuss the "silliness" going on in the cryptocurrency space now (despite the fact he has been a Bitcoin investor and proponent since 2013). Finally, Cody gives a sneak peek at what he'll cover at the Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley, set for May 7-9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!