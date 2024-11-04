STOCKS

Shana Sissel is founder and president of Banrion Capital Management. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, Shana starts by laying out a "remarkably bullish" take on stocks, the economy, and Federal Reserve policy. While she thinks the Fed might not cut interest rates at all in 2024 – a major swing from the six cuts that rate futures markets were once pricing in – she believes stronger earnings, stronger growth, and a strong job market should keep stocks on the right track.

Next, we pivot to some of Shana's favorite sectors (including two outside of tech) -- and why "losing" Magnificent Seven names like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) hasn't hurt markets more. She also shares her take on EVs, hybrid vehicles, AI, and even what will replace the old student study standby, CliffsNotes.

Following that, our discussion shifts to her bread-and-butter: Alternative investments. Shana lays out a profit roadmap for "Alts" investors that includes key insights and recommendations in commercial and residential real estate, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and private credit. Finally, she shares a sneak peek at what she'll cover at the Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley, set for May 7-9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!