POLITICS

The fight for the White House is over. The fight for your portfolio is just beginning. Now that Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, and Republicans may end up controlling both branches of Congress, markets are reacting swiftly and strongly – and new leaders (and laggards) are emerging.

In this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, and Jeff Hirsch, editor-in-chief of The Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor, explain what is happening, why it’s happening, and what you can do to adapt and profit as an investor. You can watch the episode here.

We start with a discussion of the just-completed election, including why we saw an effective “red sweep,” how betting markets “got things right” ahead of pollsters, and what that means for future election cycles. The conversation next covers the massive moves in equities, Treasury yields, the US dollar, gold, and Bitcoin – as well as why select market sectors and small cap stocks are cheering a Trump win.

Jeff weighs in on what past presidential election cycles say about the likelihood of this post-election rally continuing into 2025, while Jim brings up the biggest fly in the ointment that could derail the bullish train. We then pivot to Fed policy and what to expect at the next few meetings...how the epic battle between Chairman Jay Powell and the bond market vigilantes will unfold...and what fixed-income strategies make the most sense for investors. Jeff also shares some of his favorite sectors and stocks, as well as which asset class he’s most bullish on in a new Trump administration.