4 Healthcare Stocks to Watch

Stocks in the healthcare area popped at the end last week. Traders should take a look as this sector appears ready to breakout. Here are four stocks to watch:

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) rose 88¢ to $21.13 on 6.7 million shares Thursday. The company announced a new hemp-derived CBD product line. The stock bounced off the bottom of its declining channel last month and has since been consolidating before breaking out of the channel last week. A move through recent highs above $22 could lead to our next target of $26.

Mallinckrodt plc. (MNK) jumped 33¢, or nearly 10%, to $3.69 on 7.6 million shares Thursday. The UK-based biopharmaceutical company last week announced findings on a novel predictive model to more quickly identify infants with a rare seizure disorder. A breakthrough lateral resistance in the $4-$4.15 range could accelerate the stock to $5.25.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) popped 95¢, or nearly 11%, to $9.73 on 396,600 shares Thursday. The biotech company, which is developing RNA medicines to treat severe genetic rare diseases, announced the first patient dosed in a phase of a trial eye disorder study. Thursday's move broke the stock above lateral resistance. Watch for a quick test of $10.25 next, a breakthrough which could lead to $12.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) climbed $2.17 to $43.99 Thursday on 819,600 shares, more than 1.5 times its average volume. The move, on no news from the medical device company, positioned the stock right at lateral resistance. A follow-through could take it to the top of its 2.5-month rising channel in the $45-$46 zone.

