Directional Trade on Microsoft (MSFT) Using an Income Calendar Option Spread
10 hours ago
In the latest edition of Market Review, Larry Gaines of Power Cycle Trading discusses a calendar options spread on Microsoft (MSFT).
Market Review is a weekly update from Larry Gaines on timely market insights and real-time trade setups in a quick five-minute video format. You get easy access to some of Larry's top trade ideas and trends he sees in the market. Larry has now helped over a million individuals improve their skills to generate greater income from their investment capital with less risk exposure. After over 30 years of professionally trading, Larry founded PowerCycleTrading.com and the Power Cycle Virtual Trading Room to share what he learned with individual traders. Larry served as executive vice president at one of the largest international oil trading companies in the world where volume often exceeded one billion dollars' worth of oil, FX, futures, and options trading in a single day.
To learn more about Larry Gaines, please visit PowerCycleTrading.com.
