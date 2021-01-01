13 hours ago

Focus: OPTIONS

In the latest edition of Market Review, Larry Gaines of Power Cycle Trading discusses how to use an option ratio butterfly spread to reduce risk on Microsoft (MSFT).

Market Review is a weekly update from Larry Gaines on timely market insights and real-time trade setups in a quick five-minute video format. You get easy access to some of Larry's top trade ideas and trends he sees in the market. Larry has now helped over a million individuals improve their skills to generate greater income from their investment capital with less risk exposure. After over 30 years of professionally trading, Larry founded PowerCycleTrading.com and the Power Cycle Virtual Trading Room to share what he learned with individual traders. Larry served as executive vice president at one of the largest international oil trading companies in the world where volume often exceeded one billion dollars' worth of oil, FX, futures, and options trading in a single day.

MoneyShow’s Top 100 Stocks for 2021



The top performing newsletter advisors and analyst are back, and they just released their best stock ideas for 2021. Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, Top Pros' Top Picks, and be among the first wave of investors to see our best stock ideas for the new year.

To learn more about Larry Gaines, please visit PowerCycleTrading.com.