TECHNOLOGY

Oracle (ORCL) is a leader in on-premises relational database technologies and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. With its strong customer base and technological expertise, Oracle aims to capitalize on cloud opportunities and strategic partnerships, like with Microsoft, to bolster its position against giants like Amazon, suggests Larry Cheung, founder of Letters from Larry.

Oracle is navigating a pivotal transition period as it shifts focus towards cloud-based solutions. And this transition, while challenging, is crucial for maintaining its competitiveness against dominant cloud players.

Oracle's reaffirmed FY26 targets, including $65 billion in revenue and a >10% EPS CAGR, indicate a strategy focused on cloud growth and operational efficiency. Its strengths include a substantial installed customer base and a reputation for high-quality database technologies, integral to many enterprises.

The migration of these existing customers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) presents a significant growth opportunity, supported by Oracle's pricing advantages in the cloud market and strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft. Significant switching costs associated with its database and software solutions provide Oracle with some competitive advantage.

From a valuation perspective, Oracle recently traded at a P/E of 17x based on BofA's CY25 earnings estimates. This premium valuation to peers is likely justified due to potential revenue acceleration and sustainability of EPS growth.

Oracle's strategy for achieving a 45% operating margin by 2026 is underpinned by four key areas, each contributing to its margin expansion potential.

Firstly, Cloud Margin Expansion is central to Oracle's strategy, where the company expects to benefit from economies of scale in its data centers. As these data centers grow and reach higher utilization rates, fixed costs will be spread over a larger revenue base, leading to lower per-unit costs. This scalability in the cloud sector is crucial, allowing Oracle to amortize customer acquisition costs over an expanding customer base and utilize its infrastructure more efficiently, thereby expanding margins.

The second area focuses on driving efficiencies in Sales and R&D. Streamlining operations in these departments and adopting cost-effective practices will reduce overhead costs and improve operational efficiency.

The third area, Leverage From Scale, involves the use of AI, analytics, and other technologies to automate processes and reduce manual labor, leading to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Lastly, the Cerner Margin Improvement strategy is pivotal. Oracle plans to transform Cerner from a services-based organization to one focused on intellectual property (IP). This shift is expected to increase Cerner's operating margins from the low- to mid-30s to levels closer to Oracle's overall business margins in the coming years, contributing significantly to Oracle's overall margin expansion.

These combined efforts reflect Oracle's comprehensive approach to enhancing profitability through operational optimization and strategic investments. In sum, Oracle, amidst its crucial transition to cloud-based solutions, is poised for growth and operational efficiency.

