ENERGY

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs), and is a good dividend-paying stock, maintains Louis Navellier, founder and chairman of Navellier & Associates.

The company recently announced its latest quarterly revenue rose 90.4% to $144.7 million compared to $76 million in the same quarter a year ago. During the same period, Dorian LPG’s operating earnings rose 330.2% to $1.85 per share compared to 43 cents per share.

The analyst community was expecting revenue of $134.3 million and operating earnings of $1.73 per share, so the company posted a 7.2% revenue surprise and a 6.9% earnings surprise. Dorian LPG recently featured a 10.7% annual dividend yield.

